Who's Playing

Jackson State @ No. 20 Michigan

Current Records: Jackson State 0-3; Michigan 4-1

What to Know

The #20 Michigan Wolverines have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Jackson State Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Crisler Center. The Wolverines will be strutting in after a win while Jackson State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Michigan sidestepped the Ohio Bobcats for a 70-66 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Ohio made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Michigan can attribute much of their success to center Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Jackson State as they fell 94-91 to the Little Rock Trojans on Sunday.

The Wolverines are now 4-1 while the Tigers sit at 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan is stumbling into the contest with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 33rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.