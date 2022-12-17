Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Michigan

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-4; Michigan 6-3

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Lipscomb Bisons at 4 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Wolverines had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Thursday, taking their contest 90-75. Guard Dug McDaniel and center Hunter Dickinson were among the main playmakers for Michigan as the former had 15 points and seven assists and the latter had 19 points. McDaniel had some trouble finding his footing against the Kentucky Wildcats last week, so this was a step in the right direction. McDaniel's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63.

The wins brought the Wolverines up to 6-3 and the Bisons to 7-4. Michigan is 3-2 after wins this season, Lipscomb 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.