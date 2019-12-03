Michigan vs. Louisville odds: 2019 ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge picks, predictions from advanced model

The Cardinals will get a major test in their first game as the nation's top-ranked team when Louisville hosts No. 4 Michigan on Tuesday night in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Both teams are 7-0, and the Cardinals will look to avoid being the latest No. 1 team to be picked off this season. The Cardinals are led by junior forward Jordan Nwora, while Michigan lost much of its core and wasn't expected to be a threat this early in the season. The Wolverines made their season debut in the rankings after knocking off North Carolina and Gonzaga on their way to the Battle 4 Atlantis title. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Louisville. The Cardinals are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 141. Before considering your Michigan vs. Louisville picks, listen to the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisville vs. Michigan spread: Cardinals -5.5

Louisville vs. Michigan over-under: 140

Louisville vs. Michigan money line: Cardinals -254, Wolverines +201

LOU: F Dwayne Sutton is shooting 71.8 percent from the floor (12th in the nation).

MICH: G Zavier SImpson leads the nation with 9.7 assists per game.

The model knows the Cardinals are 15-5-2 against the spread in their last 22 Tuesday games. Nwora, senior forward Dwayne Sutton and senior center Steven Enoch give them a veteran frontcourt. Nwora averages 21.9 points and 6.9 rebounds and shoots 50.5 percent from the floor. Sutton chips in 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds, while Enoch scores 10.9 points and grabs 7.9 boards.

Nwora has made half of his 40 three-point attempts, while guard Ryan McMahon is the marksman at 53.8 percent from beyond the arc. McMahon averages 11 points and nearly a steal a game.

But just because the Cardinals are the nation's No. 1 team doesn't mean they will cover the Michigan vs. Louisville spread in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2019.

The Wolverines are 20-9 against the spread in their last 29 road games and have been shooting lights-out so far this season. Michigan has four players shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc, led by top scorer Isaiah Livers at 51.2, He is one of four players averaging more than 12 points, leading the team at 17.0.

Guards Eli Brooks, Zavier Simpson and David DeJulius are providing strong play for the Wolverines. Brooks has made half of his 32 three-point attempts and scores 12.9 points per game, while Simpson averages 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Jon Teske, a 7-foot-1 center, scores 13.3 points and grabs 9.7 rebounds a game.

