The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines try to win their second game in a row for the first time in nearly a month when they face the eighth-seeded LSU Tigers in a 2021 NCAA Tournament second-round matchup on Monday. Michigan (21-4), which won the Big Ten regular-season title at 14-3, has not won back-to-back games since beating Iowa and Indiana on Feb. 25 and 27. The Wolverines advanced on Saturday with an 82-66 win over Texas Southern. LSU (19-9), which finished third in the SEC at 11-6, opened the tournament with a 76-61 victory over St. Bonaventure.

Tip-off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 2-1. The Wolverines are five-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 148.

LSU vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -5

LSU vs. Michigan over-under: 148 points

LSU vs. Michigan money line: LSU +175, Michigan -210

LSU: Is 27-25 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is making its 23rd appearance

MICH: Won its only national title in 1989

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines again are expected to be without second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers, who suffered a right foot injury against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. But that hasn't slowed down a Wolverines offense led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson. He is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and is connecting on 60.7 percent of his field goals and 76.8 percent of his free throws. Dickinson has played in all 25 games, making 20 starts. He has scored in double figures in 20 games and has recorded five double-doubles. He has nine games of 15 points or more, including a 16-point effort against Texas Southern.

Also powering Michigan is sophomore guard Franz Wagner, who averages 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per game. He had nine points and nine rebounds in Saturday's victory. He has hit on 49.1 percent of his shots from the floor, including 37.8 percent from 3-point range, and 84.6 percent of his free throws. He has started all 25 games and has registered two double-doubles. He was second on the team with 26 blocks, including a career-best five blocks against Northwestern on Jan. 3.

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers are led by freshman guard Cameron Thomas, who was dominant in the win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Thomas scored a game-high 27 points to help the Tigers overcome a slow start. He has reached double figures in 25 games this season, including 21 with 20 or more points. His career-best effort was 32 points in a win over Texas A&M on Dec. 29. For the year, he is averaging 22.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Also powering the Tigers is sophomore forward Trendon Watford, who averages 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.1 steals. He also has 14 blocks on the year. Watford, who had early foul trouble, scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Saturday after a season-high 30-point effort against Alabama in the SEC Tournament championship game. He has reached double figures in 22 games, including eight of the last nine. He has posted 13 career double-doubles.

