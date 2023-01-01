Who's Playing
Maryland @ Michigan
Current Records: Maryland 10-3; Michigan 7-5
What to Know
The Maryland Terrapins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Maryland and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. The Terrapins have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland wrapped up 2022 with an 80-64 win over UMBC. Maryland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Hakim Hart led the charge as he had 16 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 63-61 to the Central Michigan Chippewas on Thursday. This was hardly the result the Wolverines or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 21.5 points over CMU heading into this contest. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: guard Kobe Bufkin (16), center Hunter Dickinson (13), guard Jett Howard (12), and guard Dug McDaniel (10).
Maryland's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Maryland can repeat their recent success or if Michigan bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won nine out of their last 12 games against Maryland.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Michigan 83 vs. Maryland 64
- Mar 12, 2021 - Michigan 79 vs. Maryland 66
- Jan 19, 2021 - Michigan 87 vs. Maryland 63
- Dec 31, 2020 - Michigan 84 vs. Maryland 73
- Mar 08, 2020 - Maryland 83 vs. Michigan 70
- Mar 03, 2019 - Michigan 69 vs. Maryland 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Michigan 65 vs. Maryland 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Michigan 85 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - Michigan 68 vs. Maryland 67
- Jan 07, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Feb 21, 2016 - Maryland 86 vs. Michigan 82
- Jan 12, 2016 - Michigan 70 vs. Maryland 67