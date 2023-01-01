Who's Playing

Maryland @ Michigan

Current Records: Maryland 10-3; Michigan 7-5

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Maryland and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. The Terrapins have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland wrapped up 2022 with an 80-64 win over UMBC. Maryland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Hakim Hart led the charge as he had 16 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 63-61 to the Central Michigan Chippewas on Thursday. This was hardly the result the Wolverines or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 21.5 points over CMU heading into this contest. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: guard Kobe Bufkin (16), center Hunter Dickinson (13), guard Jett Howard (12), and guard Dug McDaniel (10).

Maryland's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Maryland can repeat their recent success or if Michigan bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won nine out of their last 12 games against Maryland.