The No 16 Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins will face off Thursday in a Big Ten clash at 8 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Maryland is 6-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while the Wolverines are 7-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Wolverines are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a road favorite. The Terrapins are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning straight-up record. The road team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games of the Michigan vs. Maryland series.

Maryland vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -1.5

Maryland vs. Michigan over-under: 140.5 points

Maryland vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -125, Maryland +105

What you need to know about Maryland

The Terrapins went on the road and upset the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers 70-64 on Monday. Eric Ayala led the way with 17 points and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points. Maryland was 0-2 in the Big Ten this season coming into the game.

Ayala leads the Terrapins with 17.4 points per game, while Donta Scott pulls down 6.9 rebounds and Darryl Morsell dishes 2.9 assists per outing. Maryland enters Thursday with only 10.2 turnovers per game, the 12th-best average in Division I.

What you need to know about Michigan

The Wolverines took down Nebraska 80-69 last Friday. Isaiah Livers scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Franz Wagner dropped a team-high 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Livers leads Michigan with 15.4 points, Hunter Dickinson pulls down 8.4 rebounds and Mike Smith dishes five assists per game. Michigan forces 10.6 turnovers per game, the 26th-worst average in Division I.

