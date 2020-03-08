Michigan vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 8 predictions by model on 72-48 run

The No. 9 Maryland Terrapins look to earn a share of their first Big Ten Conference championship when they take on No. 25 Michigan on Sunday. The Terrapins (23-7) are 13-6 in league play, while the Wolverines (19-11) are 4-5 against ranked opponents. Michigan leads the all-time series 8-6.

Tip-off from the Xfinity Center is set for noon ET. The Terrapins are four-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139.

Michigan vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -4

Michigan vs. Maryland over-under: 139 points

Michigan vs. Maryland money line: Michigan +157, Maryland -192

UM: Is 51st in the country in field goal percentage at 46.1

MD: Is 47th nationally in total rebounds at 38.6

Why Maryland can cover

With a win, the Terrapins will claim their first conference championship since winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 2009-10. Overall, it would be Maryland's seventh conference crown. Its last outright title was in 2001-02. The Terrapins are 15-1 at home this season, and are looking to win 16 home games for the seventh time in school history and the fourth time under coach Mark Turgeon, now in his ninth year.

All-American candidate Anthony Cowan Jr., who leads Maryland in scoring (16.2 points) and assists (4.6), is set to start his program-record 129th consecutive game, and will finish in the top-five in program history in assists, minutes, free throws, 3-pointers and starts. Cowan is only the second player in Big Ten history to reach 1,800 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

Why Michigan can cover

Even so, the Terrapins aren't a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Maryland spread. That's because the Wolverines have won four straight in the series, including the last two meetings at College Park. Michigan has clinched its fifth straight winning season and a victory would give the Wolverines their fifth consecutive 20-win season. Michigan has also earned its 10th winning season in the last 12 years as well as its 10th NCAA Tournament bid during that stretch.

Offensively, junior forward Isaiah Livers leads the Wolverines in scoring at 13.3 points per game, including double-digit scoring in five of the past seven games. He's coming off an impressive performance against Nebraska on Thursday when he scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. It was his first double-double since a 12-point, 10-rebound effort against the Cornhuskers last season.

In fact, it says Michigan's Jon Teske will score one point more than what he has been averaging over the past 10 games, while Maryland's Cowan and Jalen Smith combine to score 30 points.

