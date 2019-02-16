Michigan vs. Maryland odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 99-67 roll

With six games remaining in the regular season, Big Ten Conference contenders battle Saturday for positioning in the hotly contested race. No. 24 Maryland (19-6, 10-4), fourth in the league but just one game back, travels to sixth-ranked Michigan (22-3, 11-3). The Wolverines are tied for first with Michigan State and lead third-place Purdue by just one-half game. Tip-off is set for noon ET at Crisler Center. The Wolverines, coming off a loss to Penn State, are favored by six points in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds, with the over-under for total points scored is 129.5.

Before making any Michigan vs. Maryland picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 15 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 99-67 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on the Maryland vs. Michigan spread. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Michigan is 15-0 at home this season and has won five of its past seven games. The Wolverines have won three of the past five in the series, including the last two. Michigan is looking for its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past 11 years. The Wolverines began the season 17-0 and have the second-ranked scoring defense in the country, allowing 57.1 ppg.

Michigan is led by freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis (14.6 ppg) and senior guard Charles Matthews (13.2 ppg). Brazdeikis had a five-game stretch where he averaged 18 points snapped against Wisconsin, while Matthews has picked up the slack the past two games, scoring 24 in a loss at Penn State and 18 in a win over Wisconsin.

But just because Michigan is tied for first in the conference does not guarantee it will win or even cover against Maryland.

The Terrapins have won two in a row and seven of the past 10. Maryland is 5-3 on the road and has won four of its last six on the road. The Terrapins are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five years.

Statistically, Maryland holds a slight edge in several categories, including points scored (73.6 to 70.6) and rebounding. The Terrapins are 17tth nationally in rebounding (40 rpg), while Michigan is 188th (35.4). Freshman forward Jalen Smith has been hot as well, besting his 12 ppg average in three of the past four games, including 18 at Nebraska.

So who wins Maryland vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Maryland vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.