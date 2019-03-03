Michigan vs. Maryland odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

With two games to go, Michigan's Big Ten regular-season title hopes hang in the balance against Maryland. Tip-off Sunday is 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The ninth-ranked Wolverines (25-4, 14-4) are just behind Purdue, while the 20th-ranked Terrapins (21-8, 12-6) are in fourth place, with a coveted Big Ten Tournament double-bye in the balance. The Wolverines are one-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 129 in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds.

The model knows this is a battle of defense-first teams, but few can handle the size and tenacity of the Wolverines on that end of the floor. Opponents are averaging just 58.2 points, fourth-fewest in the nation. In the first matchup of these teams on Feb. 16, Maryland managed only 52 in a 13-point Wolverines win.

Spreading it around has been a key piece to Michigan's success on offense. Four players have led the team in scoring the last four games, and leading scorer Ignas Brazdeikis (14.6 ppg) hasn't been among them. Five players average at least nine points. The road team has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

But just because the Wolverines handled the Terps earlier this season doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan vs. Maryland spread on Sunday.

Since falling to Michigan, the Terrapins rebounded with a pair of impressive wins over Iowa and Ohio State before being surprised by Penn State. Losses have served as motivational for Maryland, which has covered in six of seven following a loss. The Terrapins have a 14-2 record at Xfinity Center and are 7-0 in Big Ten play, the lone defeats by five to Virginia and by four to Seton Hall.

Maryland has a playmaker in junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who leads the team in scoring (15.9), assists (4.9) and threes made (2.0) per game. But they do work in the paint, too. Sophomore Bruno Fernando averages 14.2 points and 10.5 rebounds and leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage (64.7). Maryland is the conference's top-rebounding team with a big 9.1 differential.

