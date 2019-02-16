Michigan vs. Maryland odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 99-67 roll

Sixth-ranked Michigan looks to get back on track after falling to Big Ten cellar-dweller Penn State on Tuesday. The Wolverines (22-3, 11-3), who are unbeaten in 15 games at home, entertain No. 24 Maryland (19-6, 10-4). Saturday's tipoff at Crisler Center is scheduled for noon ET. Michigan has had the upper hand in the series since 2015-16, winning three of five. The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 128. You'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Michigan vs. Maryland picks down of your own.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 15 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 99-67 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now the model has dialed in on the Michigan vs. Maryland spread. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Michigan is looking to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row and has done so eight times in the past 10 seasons under coach John Beilein. Beilein's teams have only had two losing records in his 11-year tenure. The Wolverines have a lot of company at the top of the Big Ten and are tied for first with Michigan State. Purdue follows one-half game back.

Despite Tuesday's loss at Penn State, senior guard Charles Matthews (13.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg) carried the load, scoring a team-high 24 points and grabbing six rebounds before fouling out. The Wolverines are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss.

But just because Michigan has responded well in the past in this situation does not guarantee it will win or even cover against Maryland.

The Terrapins have won two in a row and seven of the past 10. Maryland is 5-3 on the road and has won four of its last six on the road. The Terrapins are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five years.

Statistically, Maryland holds a slight edge in several categories, including points scored (73.6 to 70.6) and rebounding. The Terrapins are 17tth nationally in rebounding (40 rpg), while Michigan is 188th (35.4). Freshman forward Jalen Smith has been hot as well, besting his 12 ppg average in three of the past four games, including 18 at Nebraska.

Maryland vs. Michigan