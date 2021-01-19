The Maryland Terrapins and the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crisler Center. Maryland is 8-6 overall and 2-3 on the road, while Michigan is 11-1 overall and 9-0 at home. The Wolverines are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any Maryland vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Maryland vs. Michigan:

Maryland vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -10.5

Maryland vs. Michigan over-under: 141 points

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland steamrolled Wingate on Friday, 100-58. It was the second consecutive win for the Terrapins after they had lost three in a row. Maryland's scheduled game against Nebraska was postponed and the matchup vs. Wingate was announced after the game against the Cornhuskers were moved off the schedule.

Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, making four 3-pointers. The Terrapins totaled 21 threes in the victory. Galin Smith added 13 points. He scored 11 of the Terrapins' first 15 points of the second half as the team opened up a 26-point lead.

What you need to know about Michigan

The Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, 75-57 at No. 23 Minnesota. Hunter Dickinson was held to a season-low nine points. The 57 points scored was also a season low for Michigan. The team also committed a season-high 20 turnovers.

Chaundee Brown Jr. scored 14 points for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks missed the game because of a foot injury and is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Terrapins.

