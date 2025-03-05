The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins (22-7) and the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (22-7) match up in a Big Ten battle on Wednesday. Maryland has won five of their last six games. The Terrapins defeated Penn State 68-64 in a conference game on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Wolverines are coming off a loss. On March 2, Illinois blew out the Wolverines 93-73.

Tipoff from Crisler Center is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Maryland vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus list the Wolverines as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Maryland vs. Michigan and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Maryland vs. Michigan:

Maryland vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -1.5

Maryland vs. Michigan over/under: 154.5 points

Maryland vs. Michigan money line: Wolverines -135, Terrapins +113

Maryland vs. Michigan picks: See picks here

Maryland vs. Michigan streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Maryland can cover

Freshman center Derik Queen is a solid low-post scorer with smooth footwork to create space. He ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounds (9) with a team-high 15.9 points. The Maryland native has finished with a double-double in five of his last six games. In the win over Penn State, Queen had 23 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

Senior forward Julian Reese gives this team a two-way force in the frontcourt. Reese ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounds (9.4) and third in blocks (1.6). He also averages 13.3 points and shoots 56% from the field. On Feb. 20 against USC, Reese finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. This was his 13th double-double this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Michigan can cover

Senior center Vladislav Goldin is a brusing scorer in the frontcourt who can operate out of the low post. Goldin leads the team in points (16.1) and blocks (1.4), while ranking fifth in the country in field-goal percentage (64.8%). He's scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. On Feb. 27 against Rutgers, he finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Tre Donaldson has terrific athleticism with a quick first step. Donaldson averages 11.9 points, 3,6 rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists per game. In the Feb. 24 victory over Nebraska, the Florida native had 11 points, eight rebounds and four dimes. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Maryland vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 149 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since 2023, and find out.