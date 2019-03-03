Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

On Jan. 18, Maryland was the talk of the town in college hoops. The Terrapins had just knocked off Ohio State, another win to add to their 15 prior, giving them a stellar 7-1 start in league play -- the second-best ever under coach Mark Turgeon.

Things haven't gone quite as smooth since, as Maryland has slid to 12-6 in the conference. Mixed between some nice wins -- among them a double digit victory over Purdue, a single point win over Iowa -- has been some head-scratching losses. Maryland is still recovering from one of the worst of those, as it fell 78-61 to Penn State on Wednesday.

"Hopefully, this wakes us up a little bit and it'll be nice to go home," Turgeon said of the loss. "That's eight out of 11 on the road for us. That's hard, man. It's hard. So we have the last two at home, get some time to practice and get ready for the postseason, but my guys have responded all year. We're 21-8, we have the fifth-youngest team in basketball, right? So I love my team, we just stunk tonight and I stunk."

The No. 17 Terps welcome No. 9 Michigan into College Park, Maryland on Sunday in a rebound effort to get back on track, but Michigan has its own motivations in mind, like winning the Big Ten. The Wolverines are a half-game off the top of the league standings, and face a must-win in a hostile environment Sunday to have a shot at the crown.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where : XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland



: XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan -1

Maryland will be plenty motivated here not only to bounce back from a lackluster showing against Penn State, but to prove it belongs in the conversation among the top teams in the sport. No better proof would be than to beat a top-10 team at your house. I think the Terps get it done and come out with the close win. Pick: Maryland 70, Michigan 69

[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]