Big Ten counterparts collide as the Maryland Terrapins host the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday evening. Maryland is currently 11-6 overall but has lost three of its past four games. On Jan. 15, Iowa defeated the Terrapins 81-67. Michigan is 10-7 overall and halted its two-game skid with an 85-78 win over Northwestern in their previous matchup.

Tipoff from the Xfinity Center in College Park is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are 3-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Michigan picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Maryland and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Maryland vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Maryland spread: Terrapins -3

Michigan vs. Maryland over/under: 142.5 points

Michigan vs. Maryland money line: Terrapins -145, Wolverines +122

MD: Home team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings

MICH: Over is 16-5 in Wolverines' last 21 road games

Michigan vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Michigan can cover



Junior center Hunter Dickinson is an impactful presence on the floor. Dickinson has the strength and physicality to consistently score in the low post. He is a solid shooter off the catch from mid-range and 3-point land. The Virginia native is third in the Big Ten in scoring (17.8) and fifth in rebounds (8.9). He's recorded a double-double in back-to-back outings, logging 10 points and 15 boards on Jan. 15.

Freshman guard Jett Howard is an agile and versatile playmaker who can glide to the rim with ease. Howard has the confidence to let it fly from beyond the arc, shooting 40% on 6.9 3-point attempts per game. The Florida native ranks second on the squad in scoring (15.5) with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. On Jan. 12, he finished with a season-high 34 points.

Why Maryland can cover

Senior guard Jahmir Young is an explosive and dynamic scorer on the floor. Young owns a quick first step and excels in the mid-range area. The Maryland native has an excellent shooting touch and utilizes screens to his advantage when attacking the lane. Young averages a team-high 15.2 points with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. On Jan. 8, he finished with 30 points and 11 boards.

Sophomore forward Julian Reese has been an aggressive and efficient downhill scoring option. Reese is a strong presence down low, using his size (6-foot-9, 230 pounds) to overpower defenders in the paint. The Maryland native logs 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and shoots 66% from the field. He had 10 points, six rebounds and two assists in his last matchup.

How to make Maryland vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 143 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 41-21 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.