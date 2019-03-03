Michigan vs. Maryland score: Simpson has Wolverines looking primed for another deep run

No. 9 Michigan might not win the Big Ten regular season title; in fact, it's quite likely that will be No. 14 Purdue after Indiana completed its sweep of No. 6 Michigan State over the weekend. But the Wolverines are starting to look like the Big Ten team most likely to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, especially after a 69-62 win at No. 17 Maryland.

The game was a big test for a group that appears to have regained its footing after performance and production took a dip following a 17-0 start to the season. Michigan had also endured a dozen-game run of mostly losing games against ranked opponents away from home, but it renewed its own tradition of rounding into championship form right as the calendar turns to March.

Where last year's team had its surge in the Big Ten tournament to spark a Final Four run, this year's group just has to recapture the dominance that powered its impressive start to the season. The 2018-19 squad also has a freshman catching fire at the right time in Ignas Brazdeikis.

The Wolverines' freshman has been lighting it up recently, racking up five-straight double-digit scoring and injecting his own brand of energy and enthusiasm into this recent run of success. He and fellow big man Jon Tesche had their hands full going up against Maryland's duo of Bruno Fernando and Jaylen Smith. Both of the Terps' bigs had great games and impactful performances with Fernando totaling six blocks.

1. Block the shot

2. Slam it home

3. Grab the lead pic.twitter.com/RZx4TNItiE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 3, 2019

What Fernando and Smith didn't have was a difference-making point guard like Zavier Simpson, who had his own double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, burning Maryland's man-to-man defense and making plays at the rim.

Simpson's hook shot was a thing of beauty.

Zavier Simpson REFUSES to miss the hook shot. pic.twitter.com/xC3BCTMeOn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 3, 2019

Michigan still has a chance to win the Big Ten, it just doesn't have a clear path needing Purdue to lose before the end of next weekend. But even if it doesn't end up atop the standings, Michigan should be considered just as likely, if not more, to win it all in Minneapolis.