The Michigan Wolverines (2-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-1) square off in the first tip on the Monday college basketball schedule. Both teams are coming off wins heading into this game. On Nov. 12, the RedHawks blew out Maryland Eastern Shore 88-70. As for the Wolverines, they defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 76-64 last time out.

Tipoff from Crisler Center is at 6 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Miami (OH) vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Michigan vs. Miami (OH):

Michigan vs. Miami (OH) spread: Wolverines -24.5

Michigan vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 151.5 points

Michigan vs. Miami (OH) money line: Wolverines -6667, RedHawks +1790

Why Michigan can cover

Junior guard Tre Donaldson is an athletic playmaker for the Wolverines. He averages 13.3 points, four rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Florida native also shoots 60% from the field. In his last outing, Donaldson dropped 14 points, three boards and went 2-of-5 from downtown.

Junior center Danny Wolf is a lengthy force in the frontcourt. Wolf has great size and movement skills for a player of his size at 7-foot-1. He leads the team in rebounds (9.7) with 12.3 points and 3.3 assists. The Illinois native also logs 1.7 blocks per game. He has two double-doubles this season. In the win over TCU, Wolf had 14 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Sophomore forward Kam Craft gives the RedHawks a sharpshooter. Craft owns a quick release and can score as a catch-and-shoot threat. The Illinois native puts up a team-high 19 points while shooting 52% from the field and 44% from downtown. He's scored at least 16 points in all three games this season. In the win over Maryland Eastern Shore, Craft had 18 points, three rebounds and made four 3-pointers.

Sophomore forward Eian Elmer has been relentless on the glass and scores in a variety of different ways. Elmer averages 15 points, 6.7 rebounds, and shoots 55% from the field. In his last game, Elmer had a season-high 24 points, nine rebounds, knocking down five threes.

