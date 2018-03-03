Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds
The Wolverines are one of only three teams that have knocked off Sparty this season
Big Ten semifinals: Michigan State vs. Michigan
- When: Saturday 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: Michigan State's lost just three times all season, one of which came at the hands of cross-state foe Michigan. And as fate would have it, the two teams are slated to battle inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Loser goes home, winner faces the winner of Purdue-Penn State.
In Round One of this rivalry, Mo Wagner's versatility and talent won out. Sparty had no one who could hang on him. When they forced him inside, he'd simply step out and hit 3-pointers. When they forced him outside, he used his athletic frame and burst to get to the rim in a jiffy. He's the X-factor for the Wolverines again today as they look to capture their second consecutive Big Ten tourney title.
-
How to watch Patriot League semis
Two afternoon games on Sunday will determine which teams eventually play for the Patriot League's...
-
How to watch Wichita State-Cincinnati
The Bearcats can win the regular season outright on Sunday but have to do it against the Shockers...
-
How to watch UConn-Houston
The Houston Cougars look to end their regular season on a high note against the middling UConn...
-
How to watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Ill St.
The Redbirds and Ramblers will square off Sunday with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line
-
How to watch the ACC Tournament
No. 2 seed Duke looks to repeat as ACC tournament title winners beginning this week
-
How to watch SEC Tournament
The SEC tournament will begin on Wednesday at St. Louis's Scottrade Center