Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds

Big Ten semifinals: Michigan State vs. Michigan



When: Saturday 2 p.m. ET

Saturday 2 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York



Madison Square Garden in New York TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: Michigan State's lost just three times all season, one of which came at the hands of cross-state foe Michigan. And as fate would have it, the two teams are slated to battle inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Loser goes home, winner faces the winner of Purdue-Penn State.

In Round One of this rivalry, Mo Wagner's versatility and talent won out. Sparty had no one who could hang on him. When they forced him inside, he'd simply step out and hit 3-pointers. When they forced him outside, he used his athletic frame and burst to get to the rim in a jiffy. He's the X-factor for the Wolverines again today as they look to capture their second consecutive Big Ten tourney title.