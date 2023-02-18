Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Michigan

Current Records: Michigan State 16-9; Michigan 14-12

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Crisler Center. MSU should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Wolverines will be looking to get back in the win column.

Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 64-59 to the Wisconsin Badgers. One thing holding Michigan back was the mediocre play of guard Jett Howard, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU made easy work of the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday and carried off a 62-41 win. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward Joey Hauser, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight boards.

The Wolverines are now 14-12 while the Spartans sit at 16-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan enters the matchup with only 9.9 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Michigan.