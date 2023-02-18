Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Michigan
Current Records: Michigan State 16-9; Michigan 14-12
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Crisler Center. MSU should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Wolverines will be looking to get back in the win column.
Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 64-59 to the Wisconsin Badgers. One thing holding Michigan back was the mediocre play of guard Jett Howard, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, MSU made easy work of the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday and carried off a 62-41 win. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward Joey Hauser, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight boards.
The Wolverines are now 14-12 while the Spartans sit at 16-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan enters the matchup with only 9.9 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Michigan.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Michigan State 59 vs. Michigan 53
- Mar 01, 2022 - Michigan 87 vs. Michigan State 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - Michigan State 83 vs. Michigan 67
- Mar 07, 2021 - Michigan State 70 vs. Michigan 64
- Mar 04, 2021 - Michigan 69 vs. Michigan State 50
- Feb 08, 2020 - Michigan 77 vs. Michigan State 68
- Jan 05, 2020 - Michigan State 87 vs. Michigan 69
- Mar 17, 2019 - Michigan State 65 vs. Michigan 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Michigan State 75 vs. Michigan 63
- Feb 24, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Michigan State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Michigan 82 vs. Michigan State 72
- Feb 07, 2017 - Michigan 86 vs. Michigan State 57
- Jan 29, 2017 - Michigan State 70 vs. Michigan 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Michigan State 89 vs. Michigan 73