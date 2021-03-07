The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines go for their second victory in four days over their arch-rivals when they visit the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday afternoon in a Big Ten battle. Michigan (19-2, 14-2 Big Ten) claimed the top seed in the conference tournament -- and perhaps a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament -- by virtue of a 19-point rout of the Spartans on Thursday night. That defeat assured a losing conference record for the first time since 1993 for Michigan State (14-11, 8-11), which has advanced to the NCAA Tournament every year since the 1997-98 season.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 8.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Michigan picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Wolverines -8.5

Michigan vs. Michigan State over-under: 137.5 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan -420, Michigan State +320

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-1 on the road this season

MSU: The 22 straight NCAA appearances by the Spartans marks the longest run in Big Ten history

Why Michigan can cover

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson and sophomore Franz Wagner, two of the team's three leading scorers and top two rebounders, each bounced back from dismal games vs. Illinois in Thursday's matchup against the Spartans. Dickinson was named a semifinalist for the Wooden Award that goes to the nation's most outstanding college player on Saturday. He posted his fifth double-double of the season on Thursday against the Spartans, recording 14 points and 10 boards.

Dickinson shot 1-of-8 vs. Illinois and Wagner finished 1-of-9 while being limited to a season-low two points. Wagner had scored 20 points in three of his previous four games and just missed that mark with a team-high 19 points to go with six rebounds against Michigan State. He knocked down a season-high four 3-pointers against the Spartans and has shot at least 50 percent overall in six of the past seven games.

Why Michigan State can cover

Junior forward Aaron Henry scored a team-high 14 points on Thursday to mark the 23rd time he has scored in double figures this season, including the past 12 games. He is one of only two players in Division I that is averaging at least 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks. Henry has carried the Spartans down the stretch, averaging 18.2 points and 5.6 boards while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor in the last 11 games.

Senior guard Joshua Langford, the only other player besides Henry averaging in double figures (10.0), struggled to six points on 2-of-10 shooting in Thursday's setback. He scored in double figures in 11 of the previous 15 games and is shooting 38.0 percent from behind the arc at home as opposed to 31.1 on the road. The Spartans, who are 11-3 at home, entered the weekend tied for No. 13 nationally with 121 blocked shots.

