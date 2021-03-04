The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines get another chance to clinch the Big Ten regular season title when they face off against the rival Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (18-2 overall, 13-2 in Big Ten) had a chance to seal the conference title on Tuesday night but were pummeled by No. 4 Illinois, 76-53. Michigan needs to win only one of its final two games -- both against Michigan State (14-10, 8-10) -- to earn its first Big Ten title since the 2013-14 season. Meanwhile the Spartans are squarely on the bubble for a NCAA Tournament bid and could greatly enhance their tournament résumé with an upset of Michigan.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are favored by 12 points in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 140. Before making any Michigan State vs. Michigan picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Michigan State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Michigan State vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Wolverines -12

Michigan vs. Michigan State over-under: 140 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan -800; Michigan State +550

MICH: The team ranks fourth in the country in points allowed per 100 possessions (87.7)

MSU: Aaron Henry is the only Div. I player averaging at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game

Why Michigan can cover



Despite the loss to Illinois on Tuesday, Michigan remains one of the best defensive teams in the nation. The Wolverines allow opponents to shoot just 38.8 percent from the field. That leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth in the country. They also allow just 87.7 points per 100 possessions, which is the fourth best in Div. I.

In addition, freshman Hunter Dickinson is a force on both ends of the floor. The 7-foot-1 center from Virginia is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and shooting 60.0 percent from the field, which ranks second in the conference and 11th in the nation. He also is third in the Big Ten in blocks per game (1.6).

Why Michigan State can cover

Junior Aaron Henry is on a roll. Over his last 10 games the 6-foot-6 forward from Indianapolis is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent on 3-pointers.

In addition, Michigan State has the interior defense to give Dickinson trouble. The Spartans rank second in the Big Ten and 20th in the country in block shots per game (4.8). And on Tuesday they harassed Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, limiting the star sophomore to just nine points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field.

How to make Michigan State vs. Michigan picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 143 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.