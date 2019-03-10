Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 111-87 roll

Two of the three teams tied for first place in the Big Ten will go head-to-head on Saturday when the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines visit the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET. The in-state rivals join Purdue at 15-4 in the Big Ten, and Saturday's action will sort out who secures an important No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2019 Big Ten tournament. The teams met just two weeks ago with Michigan State scoring a big win on the road, but the Spartans since lost in disappointing fashion to Indiana. Michigan, meanwhile, has won both its games. The Spartans are four-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, with the over-under for total points set at 136. Before you make your own Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Entering Saturday's Big Ten showdown, one potential advantage for the Spartans should come from the ease with which their offense got quality looks in the first meeting. Despite going up against the No. 3 scoring defense in the country, Michigan State shot 50 percent from the floor in its 77-70 win on Feb. 24, and did it despite shooting just 5 for 20 from the 3-point line.

On the season, Michigan State ranks 15th in the nation in 3-point shooting against Division-I opponents, making 38.5 percent of attempts. Even with Michigan's knack for running opponents off the 3-point line, if the Spartans can replicate their success offensively and even make a few more shots, Michigan could struggle to close the deficit.

However, the Wolverines also have a great chance to cover the Michigan vs. Michigan State spread on Saturday evening.

The Wolverines have rebounded from their loss to Michigan State on Feb. 24 with a dominant 82-53 win over Nebraska and an impressive win on the road over Maryland as an underdog. The Maryland game, in particular, should be a blueprint for how the Wolverines can slow down a dynamic guard-forward duo.

Michigan held Bruno Fernando and Anthony Cowan Jr. to a combined 9-for-28 shooting in that game. That disrupted the flow of the Maryland offense enough for Michigan to win comfortably, 69-62. If Michigan can disrupt Winston and Goins in a similar way, the Wolverines should be able to keep things close on Saturday, if not pull off the upset, even with Charles Matthews (ankle) considered a game-time decision.

