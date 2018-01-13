Michigan vs. Michigan State odds: Picks from proven computer model

It's a classic matchup of two Big Ten rivals as the Michigan State Sprrtans host the Michigan Wolverines in a nationally televised game at 12 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox. Michigan is coming off a heartbreaking 70-69 loss to Purdue, while Michigan State needed overtime to dispatch an ornery Rutgers bunch 76-72.



The Spartans opened as 10.5-point favorites and now are laying 9.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has jumped from an opening of 132 to 134.5.



Before you lock in your picks on this matchup of deep, balanced squads, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed college basketball last season, producing an insane 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks, returning a profit of $6,529 for any $100 players who followed them.

Now, the model has locked in against the spread and Over-Under. You can only see them over at SportsLine.



The model knows the Wolverines are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 road contests, while the Spartans are a 20-6 ATS in their last 26 home games.



Michigan State's best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- will depend on potential lottery pick Miles Bridges taking his game to the next level. He's scoring 16.5 points per contest, but needs to get his teammates more involved in the offense.



Michigan can stay within the spread by spreading out the court and knocking down open 3's. The Wolverines were an exceptional 10 for 22 from downtown against Purdue and will need another strong perimeter game to knock off Michigan State.

It's no surprise that the model is leaning Over, but what about the spread, which it's excelled picking?



So what side of Michigan-Michigan State do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread and Over-Under picks from the computer model that is crushing college basketball and find out.