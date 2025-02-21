The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten) will try to bolster their spot atop the Big Ten standings when they host the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3) on Friday night. Michigan is riding a six-game winning streak and is coming off an 86-83 win at Ohio State on Sunday. Michigan State trails Michigan by one game atop the standings following its 75-66 win over No. 13 Purdue on Tuesday. This is the first of two meetings between the Wolverines and Spartans, with the rematch scheduled for the final day of the regular season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Crisler Center. Michigan is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under is 152.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan -2.5

Michigan vs. Michigan State over/under: 152.5 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan -155, Michigan State +129

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan currently sits atop the Big Ten standings with just two conference losses after rattling off a six-game winning streak. The Wolverines picked up an 86-83 win at Ohio State on Sunday in their latest contest, adding another narrow victory to their tally. They are led by a pair of 7-footers in Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, who both transferred to Ann Arbor in the offseason.

Goldin scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a double-double effort against the Buckeyes, shooting 9 of 14 from the floor. Wolf was efficient as well, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds on 7 of 12 shooting. The Wolverines are riding a 12-game home winning streak and their two big men make them extremely difficult to slow down. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State has won two straight and three of its last four games, with both of their recent wins coming in impressive fashion. The Spartans were 6.5-point road underdogs in their 79-65 win at Illinois last Saturday, as junior forward Jaxon Kohler had 23 points and 10 rebounds. They added a 75-66 win over No. 13 Purdue on Tuesday, covering the spread as 3-point favorites.

It was a balanced effort for Michigan State, as eight players finished with at least seven points. Senior guard Jaden Akins is the leading scorer overall this season, averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. The Spartans are 13-5-1 against the spread in their last 19 games, while Michigan has only covered once in its last nine games. See which team to pick here.

