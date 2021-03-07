After getting smacked around by No. 2 Michigan in a 69-50 road loss on Thursday, Michigan State gets another crack at its rival Sunday on CBS in a game critical for the Spartans' NCAA Tournament hopes. This time, it will have the homeport advantage inside the Breslin Center, where Michigan State has won five of its last six.

Three of those home wins over the past month have come against Illinois, Ohio State and Indiana in a stretch of good basketball that bolstered the Spartans' once-remote chances of landing an at-large bid to the Big Dance. But another loss to the Wolverines on Sunday would mean MSU (14-11, 8-11 Big Ten) is entering the Big Ten Tournament with three defeats in its last four games.

Avoiding that fate will require the Spartans to at least display a measure of outside shooting in the rematch after Michigan (19-2, 14-2) held MSU to 0-of-9 shooting from 3-point range on Thursday. That win showed the Wolverines are still deserving of their projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after a humbling 76-53 loss to Illinois on Tuesday raised questions.

Viewing information

When : Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET



: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET Where : Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan

: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

CBS | CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, pick

There's no way Michigan State will shoot as poorly in this game as it did Thursday, but that game showed just how much better this Michigan team is. Expect the Wolverines to pull away late in a close game. Prediction: Michigan 72, Michigan State 67 (Michigan State +8)

