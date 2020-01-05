Michigan vs. Michigan State score: Spartans, Cassius Winston make statement in rivalry win

No. 14 Michigan State extended its winning streak to seven games on Sunday by putting together a complete, inspiring performance to oust rival No. 12 Michigan 87-69 in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans and Wolverines matched up well on the floor, and MSU didn't run away with the game by using a hot streak from three-point range or an inordinate amount of forced turnovers. Rather, the difference in the game was simple: Spartans senior guard Cassius Winston. CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle said it best on Sunday afternoon's broadcast of Winston's day: "Everything is working for Cassius Winston."

Winston scored a career-high 32 points in the victory, adding 9 assists and a steal, he was responsible for 52 of Michigan State's 87 point explosion. This was the Cassius Winston that entered 2019-20 as the preseason National Player of the Year. This was the Cassius Winston that led a short-handed Spartans team to the Final Four a year ago. This Cassius Winston, the one we saw on Sunday, can do it again this year.

Winston's supporting cast is pitching in and growing with him, too. Junior big man Xavier Tillman added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown added 12 points and 14 boards combined. The Spartans bench, led by freshman Rocket Watts chipped in 18 points.

This wasn't an off day for Michigan as much as it was a brutal day to play Sparty. Michigan State was the preseason No. 1 and has struggled off and on the first few months of the season, but it has quietly found its groove.

Michigan's Jon Teske, who fouled out in the final few minutes, scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed five boards. Brandon Johns Jr. scored 12 and Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson added 14.

It's the fourth consecutive win for Michigan State over Michigan, this one a wire-to-wire beatdown. Perhaps more importantly, It bumps MSU to 4-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan to 1-2.