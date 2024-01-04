Minnesota will put its five-game winning streak on the line when it travels to Michigan on Thursday night. The Golden Gophers (10-3) opened their current hot streak with a 76-65 win over Nebraska before adding four blowout victories against mid-major teams. They are getting set for their first road game since losing to Ohio State on Dec. 3 in an 84-74 final. Michigan (6-7) won its first three games of the season, but it has lost seven of its 10 games since then, including an 87-76 setback against McNeese State last Friday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Crisler Center. Michigan is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Michigan vs. Minnesota spread: Michigan -6.5

Michigan vs. Minnesota over/under: 151.5 points

Michigan vs. Minnesota money line: Michigan: -283, Minnesota: +227

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's record is deceiving up to this point, as five of its seven losses have come by single digits, with two of those setbacks coming in overtime. The Wolverines picked up their first conference win of the season at Iowa last month, pulling off the 90-80 upset as 4-point underdogs on the road. Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while the other four starters finished in double figures as well.

The Wolverines rank inside the top 35 nationally in points per game (83.2), led by Dug McDaniel's 19.0 points and 5.0 assists per game. Nkamhoua is the second scoring option, averaging 17.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. Michigan has dominated the all-time series between these teams and picked up a pair of blowout wins in the two meetings last season.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota has been outstanding since its loss to Ohio State in early December, winning five straight games by double digits. The Golden Gophers were 2.5-point underdogs in their 76-65 win over Nebraska, as junior guard Elijah Hawkins finished with 12 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. They were playing without leading scorer Dawson Garcia for most of the game due to a sprained ankle.

Garcia, who poured in a career-high 36 points in the loss to Ohio State, returned in the win over Maine last Friday after missing three straight games. The junior forward is averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while freshman guard Cam Christie and junior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. are both averaging 11.3 points. Sophomore forward Joshua Ola-Joseph is also in double figures, chipping in 10.6 points per game. See which team to pick here.

