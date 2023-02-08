Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Michigan

Current Records: Nebraska 11-13; Michigan 13-10

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines since Jan. 18 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Nebraska and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Crisler Center.

The Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Cornhuskers proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over Penn State, winning 72-63. Guard Keisei Tominaga took over for Nebraska, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

Meanwhile, the Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 77-69 on Sunday. Michigan's center Hunter Dickinson did his thing and posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.

Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 11-13 and Michigan to 13-10. Tominaga will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Michigan's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won ten out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.