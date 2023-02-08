Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Michigan

Current Records: Nebraska 11-13; Michigan 13-10

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines since Jan. 18 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Nebraska and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Crisler Center.

The Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Cornhuskers proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over Penn State, winning 72-63. Guard Keisei Tominaga took over for Nebraska, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

Meanwhile, the Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 77-69 on Sunday. Michigan's center Hunter Dickinson did his thing and posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.

Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 11-13 and Michigan to 13-10. Tominaga will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Michigan's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • TV: Big Ten Network

Series History

Michigan have won ten out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.

  • Feb 01, 2022 - Michigan 85 vs. Nebraska 79
  • Dec 07, 2021 - Michigan 102 vs. Nebraska 67
  • Dec 25, 2020 - Michigan 80 vs. Nebraska 69
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Michigan 82 vs. Nebraska 58
  • Jan 28, 2020 - Michigan 79 vs. Nebraska 68
  • Feb 28, 2019 - Michigan 82 vs. Nebraska 53
  • Mar 02, 2018 - Michigan 77 vs. Nebraska 58
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Nebraska 72 vs. Michigan 52
  • Mar 05, 2017 - Michigan 93 vs. Nebraska 57
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Michigan 91 vs. Nebraska 85
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Michigan 81 vs. Nebraska 68