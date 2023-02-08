Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Michigan
Current Records: Nebraska 11-13; Michigan 13-10
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines since Jan. 18 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Nebraska and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Crisler Center.
The Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Cornhuskers proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over Penn State, winning 72-63. Guard Keisei Tominaga took over for Nebraska, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
Meanwhile, the Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 77-69 on Sunday. Michigan's center Hunter Dickinson did his thing and posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.
Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 11-13 and Michigan to 13-10. Tominaga will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Michigan's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won ten out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.
