Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 5 predictions by model on 66-40 run

Teams looking to get back on track meet on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich., when the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten action. The Wolverines (18-11), who are ninth in the conference at 9-9, have lost two in a row, while the Cornhuskers (7-22), who are 13th in the league at 2-16, have dropped 14 straight.

Tip-off from Crisler Center is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 17-3. The Wolverines are 17-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 147.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Nebraska spread: Michigan -17

Michigan vs. Nebraska over-under: 147.5 points

Michigan vs. Nebraska money line: Nebraska +1088, Michigan -2471

NEB: Is averaging 70.3 points per game

MICH: Is 47th nationally in field-goal percentage at 46.2

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have never lost a home game against the Cornhuskers, going 9-0 at Crisler Center, and they have clinched their fifth straight winning season and ninth in 10 years. Michigan is looking for its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 seasons. The Wolverines are 24th in the NCAA Net rating system.

Freshman guard Franz Wagner, who was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week for the third time this season, has had five consecutive double-figure games. In that span, he is averaging a team-best 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and shooting 60.7 percent from the field on 34 of 56 shooting.

Why Nebraska can cover

Even so, the Wolverines aren't a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Nebraska spread. That's because the Cornhuskers have relied on balance with four players averaging double-figure scoring in conference play. Nebraska has had at least three players reach double figures in 23 of 29 games, including three games with five double-digit scorers. Nebraska has been playing at a faster pace this season and are seventh nationally in offensive tempo with an average possession of 15.2 seconds.

Offensively, senior guard Haanif Cheatham leads the Cornhuskers in scoring at 12.6 points per game and is averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He has scored in double figures in five of the last six games and eight of 10. He has scored 20 points twice in that span in losses to Maryland and Northwestern. He also had 17 against Michigan in the season's first meeting.

