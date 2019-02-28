Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

Ninth-ranked Michigan Wolverineshosts Nebraska Cornhuskerson Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Michigan (24-4, 13-4) will look to bounce back after suffering a defeat to bitter in-state rival Michigan State on Sunday, while Nebraska (15-13, 5-12) will look to snap a two-game losing streak with a shocking upset. The latest Michigan vs. Nebraska odds have the Wolverines favored by 12, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 130.5. Before you make any Michigan vs. Nebraska picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that Michigan boasts one of the nation's stingiest defenses. The Wolverines are holding their opponents to just 58.4 points per game, good for third in the country. John Beilein's team is also holding its opponents to an abysmal 40.0 field goal percentage.

On offense, Michigan's trio of playmakers -- Ignaz Brazdeikis, Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews -- are all averaging over 12 points per game and shooting 43 percent or better from the field. That's because their focus is on shot quality on offense, which allows the Wolverines to get high-quality looks.

But just because the Wolverines are playing well on both sides of the court doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan vs. Nebraska spread on Thursday.

Despite losing nine of their last 11, the Cornhuskers have an explosive playmaker that can take over a game. Senior guard James Palmer Jr. poses an extremely difficult matchup for opposing defenders and enters Thursday's matchup averaging 18.9 points per game. He's an offensive mismatch who has been unstoppable away from home, averaging over 21 points in his last four road games.

