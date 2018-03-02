Michigan vs. Nebraska odds: Picks from model that nailed Iowa's cover vs. UM

Michigan narrowly kept its Big Ten Tournament title defense going on Thursday, edging Iowa in overtime. Now, the Wolverines face Nebraska in a quarterfinal on Friday tipping at 2:25 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.



The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under is set at 133.5 points. Nebraska is the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament, Michigan is No. 5, and the Huskers pounded the Wolverines by 20 points earlier this season.



Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it.



With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, the model is heating up. It has nailed six consecutive picks and had a profitable Thursday. That includes nailing Michigan's tournament opener, taking Iowa (+9.5) in a 77-71 OT win by the Wolverines.



The computer has now simulated Nebraska vs. Michigan 10,000 times and locked in against-the-spread and over-under picks.



The model is calling for the total to remain under 133.5, hitting in more than 60 percent of simulations.



This is a rematch from a Jan. 18 game, won handily by Nebraska 72-52 in Ann Arbor -- Michigan's biggest conference loss in five years. It was also the Huskers' first win over the Wolverines since joining the Big Ten.



The Huskers have won eight of nine and are among the nation's best against the spread, going 22-7 ATS, including 15-2 in their last 17 against Big Ten foes. Michigan has stepped up its game as well, however, winners of six straight (5-1 ATS).



The Huskers have won eight of nine and are among the nation's best against the spread, going 22-7 ATS, including 15-2 in their last 17 against Big Ten foes. Michigan has stepped up its game as well, however, winners of six straight (5-1 ATS).