The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3 Big Ten) will try to get back on track when they go on the road to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10, 7-9) on Monday night. Michigan lost control of solo first place in the Big Ten standings when it fell to then-No. 14 Michigan State last Friday, but the Wolverines still control their own destiny with a rematch set for March 9. Nebraska is coming off a loss at Penn State and is hoping to improve its NCAA Tournament resume. This is the lone meeting between the Wolverines and Cornhuskers this season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Michigan is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Michigan-Nebraska. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Nebraska vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -1.5

Nebraska vs. Michigan over/under: 150.5 points

Nebraska vs. Michigan money line: Michigan: -114, Nebraska: -105

Nebraska vs. Michigan picks: See picks here

Nebraska vs. Michigan streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska is still in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth, and it desperately needs to improve its resume following a loss at Penn State. The Cornhuskers have been outstanding at home this season, winning 10 of their 13 games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They are led by one of the top scorers in college basketball, as Brice Williams is averaging 19.4 points per game.

Juwan Gary (13.3 ppg) and Connor Essegian (10.8) are both double-digit scorers for Nebraska as well. The Cornhuskers have won the last two meetings between these teams, and they won five of their last six games prior to the Penn State loss. Nebraska has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, while Michigan has only covered once in its last 10 games. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has no choice but to move past its loss to Michigan State, as the Wolverines are still tied for first place in the Big Ten standings. They won six straight games prior to their loss to the Spartans, including a win over then-No. 7 Purdue. Michigan and Michigan State are going to face each other in the final game of the regular season, which could decide the Big Ten regular-season champion.

The Wolverines are led by two of the best big men in the country, who both came into the program as transfers following last season. FAU transfer Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, while Yale transfer Danny Wolf is adding 12.8 points and 9.9 rebounds. Michigan has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games against Nebraska. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nebraska vs. Michigan picks

The model has simulated Michigan vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Nebraska spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 220-160 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.