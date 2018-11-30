Michigan vs. No. 22 Marquette on SportsLive: How to watch, live stream women's college basketball online

Two conference leaders will meet on the basketball court this weekend as No. 22 Marquette University aims to rise up the NCAA rankings and the University of Michigan attempts to weather its fourth ranked opponent in the Wolverines' last five games.

First in the Big Ten thanks to a 5-2 start, Michigan will wrap up a five-game road trip this Sunday when it travels to take on the Golden Eagles, and it'll do so with eyes on its first winning streak since the team opened the year 4-0. Led by senior center Hallie Thome, who's averaged almost 15 points and seven rebounds per game, the Wolverines have only lost to ranked opponents thus far. They suffered their first loss against No. 10 Texas on Nov. 24, then fell to No. 13 NC State five days later.

No. 22 Marquette, meanwhile, is looking to keep its streak alive, entering the weekend with two straight wins. First in the Big East at 5-1, the Golden Eagles have yet to lose at home, where they're 3-0, and they racked up three consecutive blowouts -- including a 100-52 shellacking of Montana State -- to start the season. Led by senior guard Allazia Blockton, who's averaging 19.3 points per game, they'll look to stay undefeated at the Al McGuire Center in Sunday's showdown.

Here's how to tune in:

How to watch Michigan vs. No. 22 Marquette

Date: Sunday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Location: Al McGuire Center (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Stream: SportsLive