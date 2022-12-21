The Michigan Wolverines (7-3) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) square off Wednesday night in the Jumpman Invitational. The Tar Heels are playing good basketball and are winners of three straight games. On Dec. 17, North Carolina beat Ohio State 89-84 in overtime. Likewise, Michigan has won two matchups in a row. The Wolverines knocked off Lipscomb 83-75 in their last outing.

Tip-off from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Michigan picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 19-12 roll on all-top rated CBB picks, returning more than $200. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. North Carolina and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for UNC vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. North Carolina spread: Tar Heels -5.5

Michigan vs. North Carolina over/under: 153.5 points

Michigan vs. North Carolina money line: Tar Heels -210, Wolverines +175

UNC: The Tar Heels are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games following an ATS win

MICH: The Wolverines are 35-15-2 ATS in their last 52 neutral site games

Why North Carolina can cover



North Carolina has scorers and playmakers all across the court. They roll into this battle first in the ACC in points (81.6) and second in rebounds (40.4). Junior guard Caleb Love is an aggressive scoring threat who likes to play downhill. Love is able to finish through contact with a nice step-back jumper. The Missouri native leads the team in scoring (18.3) with 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In his last outing, he dropped 22 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Junior guard R.J. Davis is another scoring weapon in the backcourt. Davis is very quick and fast, blowing past him man to penetrate the lane. He is a streaky shooter but has the ability to catch fire from beyond the arc. The New York native averages 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest. He's racked up 20-plus points in two of his last three games.

Why Michigan can cover

Junior center Hunter Dickinson has been extremely impactful. Dickinson is a strong presence in the paint who uses his size as an advantage (7-foot-1, 261 pounds). He owns a soft touch around the rim and doesn't get fazed when he's double-teamed. Dickinson ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1) and third in rebounds (8.4). The Virginia native is also a superb shot-blocker, ranking third in the conference in blocks (2).

Freshman guard Jett Howard gives the Wolverines a solid two-way force. Howard has great footwork and lateral quickness, gliding on the defensive end. The Florida native also likes to push the pace and is a good outlet passer. Howard owns a reliable jumper from the perimeter, shooting 40% from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game. He's averaging 15.5 points with 2.5 assists per game. In his last contest, Howard dropped 19 points and four assists.

How to make North Carolina vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 151 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.