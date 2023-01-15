Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Michigan
Current Records: Northwestern 12-4; Michigan 9-7
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines are 8-2 against the Northwestern Wildcats since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Michigan and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Wolverines came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday, falling 93-84. Guard Jett Howard did his best for Michigan, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 40% of their total).
Meanwhile, Northwestern was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 65-62 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Guard Boo Buie (13 points), guard Ty Berry (13 points), and guard Chase Audige (12 points) were the top scorers for Northwestern.
The losses put Michigan at 9-7 and the Wildcats at 12-4. The Wolverines are 3-3 after losses this year, Northwestern 2-1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won eight out of their last ten games against Northwestern.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Michigan 72 vs. Northwestern 70
- Jan 03, 2021 - Michigan 85 vs. Northwestern 66
- Feb 12, 2020 - Michigan 79 vs. Northwestern 54
- Jan 13, 2019 - Michigan 80 vs. Northwestern 60
- Dec 04, 2018 - Michigan 62 vs. Northwestern 60
- Feb 06, 2018 - Northwestern 61 vs. Michigan 52
- Jan 29, 2018 - Michigan 58 vs. Northwestern 47
- Mar 01, 2017 - Northwestern 67 vs. Michigan 65
- Mar 10, 2016 - Michigan 72 vs. Northwestern 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Michigan 72 vs. Northwestern 63