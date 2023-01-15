Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Michigan

Current Records: Northwestern 12-4; Michigan 9-7

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines are 8-2 against the Northwestern Wildcats since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Michigan and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Wolverines came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday, falling 93-84. Guard Jett Howard did his best for Michigan, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 40% of their total).

Meanwhile, Northwestern was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 65-62 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Guard Boo Buie (13 points), guard Ty Berry (13 points), and guard Chase Audige (12 points) were the top scorers for Northwestern.

The losses put Michigan at 9-7 and the Wildcats at 12-4. The Wolverines are 3-3 after losses this year, Northwestern 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last ten games against Northwestern.