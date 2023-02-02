The Michigan Wolverines will be in desperate need of a victory when they face the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday night. Michigan has lost three of its last four games and is sitting just one game above the .500 mark. The Wolverines picked up an 85-78 win over the Wildcats when these teams met on Jan. 15.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139. Before entering any Michigan vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern:

Northwestern vs. Michigan spread: Northwestern -3.5

Northwestern vs. Michigan over/under: 139 points

Northwestern vs. Michigan money line: Northwestern -165, Michigan +140

Northwestern vs. Michigan picks: See picks here

Why Northwestern can cover

Michigan has been one of the most disappointing teams in college basketball this season, having lost five of its last seven games coming into this matchup. The Wolverines are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, getting crushed by Penn State in an 83-61 final on Sunday. Penn State raced out to a 49-32 lead at halftime and cruised to the win as a 4-point favorite.

Northwestern has won three of its last four games, picking up a pair of blowout wins over Nebraska and Minnesota during that stretch. The Wildcats are led by senior guard Boo Buie, who is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. They have been tough to beat at home this season, winning 12 of their last 15 games at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Why Michigan can cover

Northwestern is coming off a rough performance of its own, coming up short at Iowa in an 86-70 final on Tuesday. The Wildcats are now having to turn around and play another game two days later, making this a difficult scheduling spot. They have only covered the spread once in their last five games against Michigan.

The Wolverines have won six consecutive games outright in this series, including an 85-78 win on Jan. 15. Big man Hunter Dickinson was too much for the Wildcats to handle in the first matchup, scoring 10 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored a team-high 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting, while freshman Dug McDaniel scored 17 points.

How to make Michigan vs. Northwestern picks

The model has simulated Northwestern vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 50-29 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.