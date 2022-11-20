Who's Playing

Ohio @ No. 20 Michigan

Current Records: Ohio 1-2; Michigan 3-1

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Crisler Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

The game between Ohio and the Detroit Titans this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Bobcats falling 88-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, a victory for the #20 Michigan Wolverines just wasn't in the stars this past Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 87-62 punch to the gut against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Center Hunter Dickinson (14 points) and guard Jett Howard (12 points) were the top scorers for Michigan.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.