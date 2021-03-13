The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines look to advance to their fourth Big Ten Conference Tournament title game in five years when they take on the fifth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in a 2021 Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup on Saturday. Last year's tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Michigan (20-3), which won the regular-season title with a 14-3 record, advanced to the semifinals with a 79-66 win over eighth-seeded Maryland. Ohio State (20-8), which finished 12-8 in conference play, defeated Purdue 87-78 in overtime on Friday.

Tip-off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 93-76. The Wolverines are six-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145. Before locking in any Michigan vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -6

Ohio State vs. Michigan over-under: 145 points

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -270; Ohio State +220

OSU: Advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2014. The 2014 tournament was also the last time the Buckeyes beat a higher seeded team when they defeated No. 4 Nebraska that season

MICH: With Friday's win over Maryland, the Wolverines reached 20 wins, their 31st 20-victory season

Why Michigan can cover



Although the Wolverines' top two scorers were shut down in the quarterfinals, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior forward Isaiah Livers have come up big when Michigan has needed them most. Dickinson, who was held to just six points against Maryland, leads the Wolverines in scoring (14.3 points per game), rebounding (7.7) and blocks (1.4). He has connected on 59.6 percent of his field goals and 75 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 18 games, including a 22-point performance against Ohio State on Feb. 21. He also has registered five double-doubles, including a 26-point, 11-rebound effort at Maryland on Dec. 31.

Although Livers was held scoreless, he needs just 13 points to reach 1,000 career points in his Michigan career. Livers came into the tournament averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, two assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He has hit on 46.8 percent of his field goals, including 44.6 percent from 3-point range, and 87 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 16 games, including two double-doubles.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes appear to be back on track. They entered the tournament on a season-high four-game losing streak, before posting wins over Minnesota (79-75) and Purdue to set up Saturday's matchup. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell powers the Ohio State offense, averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and one block per game. He poured in 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in Friday's win over Purdue. He scored 23 points against Michigan in the Feb. 21 meeting.

Junior guard Duane Washington Jr., who paced the Buckeyes with 20 points on Friday, is averaging 15.3 points, three assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 40.2 percent of his shots from the floor, including 36.9 percent from 3-point range, and 88.5 percent of his free throws. Washington has reached double digits in 23 games, including three in a row. He scored a season-high 30 points in the first meeting with the Wolverines.

How to make Ohio State vs. Michigan picks

