One of the best rivalries in college athletics heads to the hardwood on Sunday when Ohio State hosts No. 20 Michigan on CBS. Michigan heads into the weekend atop the Big Ten standings following a win over Purdue, while Ohio State sits at 7-7 in league play.

Since losing on the road to Purdue last month by 27, Michigan has won its previous five games. The Wolverines are coming off a comeback 75-73 win over the Boilermakers to move into first place in the Big Ten standings. Michigan still has two games on the schedule against in-state rival Michigan State before the regular season concludes.

Ohio State, which has played more ranked teams than anybody else in the Big Ten, is coming off a 93-69 blowout win over Washington to get back to .500 in league play. The Buckeyes have won five of their last seven games in Big Ten play and are on the cusp of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022 under first-year coach Jake Diebler.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup between Michigan and Ohio State.

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

Michigan is a slight betting underdog on the road against Ohio State. I'm going with the Wolverines to cover and win outright behind the Wolverines' two-headed monster in the frontcourt of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf. Michigan has looked like a different team during its winning streak, and that should be enough to secure a win on the road in front of a hostile Ohio State crowd. Pick: Michigan +2.5

