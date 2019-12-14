Michigan vs. Oregon odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from advanced computer

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines looks to avoid their third loss in five games when they host the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Tipoff at the Crisler Center is set for noon ET on CBS. After winning their first seven contests this season, the Wolverines (8-2) have dropped two of three -- including a 71-62 setback at Illinois on Wednesday. Michigan is unbeaten at home, however, winning all five of its outings by an average of 18.6 points. The Ducks (7-2) lost back-to-back games against Top-10 opponents before posting an 89-64 home victory over Hawaii last Saturday. Oregon has yet to play a true road game but is 2-2 away from Eugene, with all four of those contests taking place versus ranked teams. The Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under for total points is 138. Before making any Oregon vs. Michigan picks, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Oregon spread: Wolverines -2.5

Michigan vs. Oregon over-under: 138 points

Michigan vs. Oregon money line: Wolverines -179, Ducks +145

MICH: C Jon Teske has recorded 23 of the team's 52 blocks

ORE: G Payton Pritchard is one of two in school history with 1,000 points, 500 assists, 400 boards

The model knows that Isaiah Livers has been thriving since returning to the Wolverines' starting lineup this season. The junior forward, who was the team's Sixth Man in 2018-19, is leading Michigan with an average of 14.8 points and tops the squad with 26 3-pointers. Livers needs to sink one more shot from beyond the arc to become the 28th player in school history to reach triple digits in 3-point baskets.

The Wolverines also have received a strong effort from Eli Brooks this campaign. The junior guard is averaging 11.7 points after contributing 2.5 last season and has recorded the first five double-digit performances of his career. Brooks is second on Michigan with 19 3-pointers and needs five more to match the total from his first two seasons.

But just because the Wolverines can light up the scoreboard does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Oregon spread on Saturday.

That's because the Ducks lead the Pac-12 in field-goal defense, limiting opponents to 37.8 percent shooting from the field. Oregon also appears to have some depth, as freshman forward C.J. Walker recorded 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting while filling in for the injured Shakur Juiston (leg) against Hawaii. It was the second start of the season for Walker, who had reached double-digits in points in three of his last four contests.

Pritchard is averaging 18.8 points after registering 20 and a season-high 11 assists in his last game, becoming the first Duck with at least 20 points and 10 assists since Johnathan Loyd in 2013-14. The senior needs 17 points to pass Kenya Wilkins (1,488) for 14th in school history and is two 3-pointers away from overtaking Terik Brown (223) for fourth.

