Michigan vs. Oregon odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven model

The fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines face their fourth top-10 opponent in six games when they host the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Tipoff at the Crisler Center is set for 12 p.m. ET on CBS. Michigan (8-2) won the first two contests of its stretch against high-ranked teams before falling 58-43 at No. 1 Louisville on Dec. 3. The Wolverines, who have won four of their five all-time meetings with the Ducks, are coming off their second loss in three games, a 71-62 setback at Illinois on Wednesday. Oregon (7-2) has been idle since ending its two-game slide last Saturday with an 89-64 home triumph over Hawaii.

The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under for total points is 138. Before making any Oregon vs. Michigan picks, see the latest college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Oregon. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that is hitting well over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball lines and trends for Michigan vs. Oregon:

Michigan vs. Oregon spread: Wolverines -3.5

Michigan vs. Oregon over-under: 138 points

Michigan vs. Oregon money line: Wolverines -179, Ducks +145

MICH: C Jon Teske has recorded 23 of the team's 52 blocks

ORE: G Payton Pritchard is one of two in school history with 1,000 points, 500 assists, 400 boards

The model knows that Teske is averaging 14.3 points after leading the Wolverines with 16 in the loss to Illinois. The senior has recorded three double-doubles in 2019-20 while reaching double-digits in points in six consecutive games and nine of 10 this season. Zavier Simpson ranks second in the nation with an average of 8.6 assists. He also needs one steal to tie Louis Bullock (137) for 10th place on the Wolverines' all-time list. Michigan's offense is vital to its success, as it has scored at least 70 points in each of its victories and fewer than 65 in its two losses.

But just because the Wolverines can light up the scoreboard does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Oregon spread on Saturday.

That's because the Ducks lead the Pac-12 in field-goal defense, limiting opponents to 37.8 percent shooting from the field. Oregon also appears to have some depth, as freshman forward C.J. Walker recorded 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting while filling in for the injured Shakur Juiston (leg) against Hawaii. It was the second start of the season for Walker, who had reached double-digits in points in three of his last four contests.

Pritchard is averaging 18.8 points after registering 20 and a season-high 11 assists in his last game, becoming the first Duck with at least 20 points and 10 assists since Johnathan Loyd in 2013-14. The senior needs 17 points to pass Kenya Wilkins (1,488) for 14th in school history and is two three-pointers away from overtaking Terik Brown (223) for fourth.

So who wins Oregon vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Michigan spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.