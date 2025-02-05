The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (16-5, 8-2) will aim for their 11th straight home victory when they host the Oregon Ducks (16-6, 5-6) in a Big Ten matchup on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. Michigan is undefeated at home this year, which is a stark turnaround after going 5-10 at home last season. Meanwhile, the Ducks have lost their last three games, but they have also defeated the Wolverines in their last three meetings. Michigan is 11-10 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Oregon is is 9-13 versus the line.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Michigan odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 154 points. Before entering any Michigan vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oregon vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -8.5

Oregon vs. Michigan over/under: 154 points

Oregon vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -355, Oregon +281

Why Oregon can cover

While Oregon is just 3-9 ATS as a home team, it has fared much better away from Knight Arena, going 6-4 versus the spread. Additionally, the Ducks are 3-1 against the line as underdogs this season, and they are visiting a Wolverines team that has failed to cover in each of its last five outings. The Ducks also have the advantage in recent matchups, winning each of the last three, including a victory just over a year ago in December 2023.

Oregon has an inside-outside combination with big man, Nate Bittle, and guard, Jackson Shelstad. Both are putting up over 12 points per game, with Bittle shooting 50% from the field, and Shelstad is averaging 15.8 ppg on the road, compared to 10.9 at home. Additionally, TJ Bamba is a defensive pest who is averaging 3.0 steals over his last five games. He should cause havoc for a Michigan offense which can get sloppy with the ball, as the Wolverines commit the 19th-most turnovers per game in Division I. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have incredible balance, with all five starters averaging in double-figures, and it's a veteran group as Michigan's top six scorers are upperclassmen. The anchors, on both ends of the court, for the Wolverines are their pair of 7-footers in Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf. The former, who accompanied coach Dusty May from FAU, leads the team with 15.6 points and 1.6 blocks, while the latter is also swatting 1.6 shots per game. Wolf led the Ivy League with 9.7 rebounds last season while playing for Yale, and he's upped that production in the Big Ten, averaging 10 boards per game.

Those two lock down the paint on defense, while Michigan's wings hound the perimeter, allowing opponents to shoot just 30.8% on 3-point attempts. That defense has been even better over Michigan's last 10 games, keeping foes to under 30% from beyond the arc over this stretch. Oregon's offense already struggles as is, ranking 15th amongst 18 Big Ten teams in points per game in conference games this season. See which team to pick here.

