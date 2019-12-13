Michigan vs. Oregon: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, basketball game, line, tip time, preview
The No. 5 Wolverines will play host to the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday
College basketball's biggest game on Saturday will be on CBS as No. 10 Oregon travels to face No. 5 Michigan at the Crisler Center. After fast starts to their respective seasons, both are looking to establish momentum heading into the new year. For both teams, this is their biggest remaining matchup on the schedule before we ring in 2020.
Oregon could use a boost after its two-game swoon in the Bahamas that included two tough, close losses to Gonzaga and North Carolina. The Ducks rebounded this past week with a decisive win over Hawaii at home, but a road win over Michigan would do wonders. It's their first true away game of the season.
Michigan, on the other hand, needs the momentum just as much as Oregon. After starting the season 7-0, the Wolverines have dropped two of their last three -- most recently to Illinois at home, and the other to No. 1 Louisville. They've not lost a home game yet under Juwan Howard, though, which should give them the slight edge here.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14, Noon ET
- Where: Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Oregon: Even with two losses on its dossier, Oregon's put together a solid early season performance with wins over Memphis, Houston and Seton Hall. And those two losses -- to Gonzaga and to North Carolina -- are nothing to scoff at. This Ducks team can be lethal when they're firing on all cylinders. And for Oregon, firing on all cylinders means senior guard Payton Pritchard getting in a groove and running the show. They've yet to lose when he scores 20 points this season.
Michigan: In losses to Louisville and to Illinois, Michigan shot a combined 6-of-37 from the 3-point line (16.2%). In its eight wins this season, Michigan shot 82-of-194 (42.3%) from beyond the arc. We've seen its good offense lead to some stellar defense outings, but good defense hasn't always lead to stellar offensive outings. Michigan will need to avoid going arctic from 3-point range to get back on track at home. This should be a good bounceback spot for them to do that.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan -5
Great spot for Michigan, and I really like them to win and cover this spread at home. At the Crisler Center this season, the Wolverines are beating teams, on average, by 19 points per game -- all five of such occurences being wins. I think that trend continues and Michigan picks up a big one at home. Pick: Michigan -5
Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Is the Big Ten the best league?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also pick five games against the spread - among them No. 10...
-
Updated NBA Draft rankings for 2020
Georgia's Anthony Edwards take the top spot, but he's not the only player whose NBA Draft stock...
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan faces Oregon
The Wolverines will play host to the Ducks in a showdown of teams looking to contend for the...
-
Power rankings: Kansas makes big jump
Two games this Saturday feature teams ranked here: Memphis vs. Tennessee and Gonzaga vs. Arizona
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan out of top five
The Wolverines' resume remains bolstered by victories over Gonzaga and North Carolina
-
Ref hit in head by Illini's Cockburn
This was a scary turn of events, but the official is reportedly doing OK
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans