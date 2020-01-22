Michigan vs. Penn State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Michigan
Current Records: Penn State 13-5; Michigan 11-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Michigan Wolverines are heading back home. They will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crisler Center. The Wolverines are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory.
Michigan came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes last Friday, falling 90-83. Michigan's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of C Jon Teske, who had 14 points and seven assists, and G Eli Brooks, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.
Meanwhile, Penn State didn't have too much trouble with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday as they won 90-76. Penn State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Lamar Stevens, who had 24 points, and G Myreon Jones, who had 20 points.
Michigan is now 11-6 while Penn State sits at 13-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Michigan rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. The Nittany Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 77.9 points per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.03
Odds
The Wolverines are a 5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last six games against Penn State.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Penn State 75 vs. Michigan 69
- Jan 03, 2019 - Michigan 68 vs. Penn State 55
- Feb 21, 2018 - Michigan 72 vs. Penn State 63
- Jan 04, 2017 - Michigan 72 vs. Penn State 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Michigan 79 vs. Penn State 72
- Jan 02, 2016 - Michigan 79 vs. Penn State 56
