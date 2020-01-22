Michigan vs. Penn State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Michigan

Current Records: Penn State 13-5; Michigan 11-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Michigan Wolverines are heading back home. They will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crisler Center. The Wolverines are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory.

Michigan came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes last Friday, falling 90-83. Michigan's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of C Jon Teske, who had 14 points and seven assists, and G Eli Brooks, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Penn State didn't have too much trouble with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday as they won 90-76. Penn State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Lamar Stevens, who had 24 points, and G Myreon Jones, who had 20 points.

Michigan is now 11-6 while Penn State sits at 13-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Michigan rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. The Nittany Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 77.9 points per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.03

Odds

The Wolverines are a 5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last six games against Penn State.