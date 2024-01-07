Teams looking to get back on track meet at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a key Big Ten matchup. The Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten), who have lost three in a row and six of eight, are coming off a 73-71 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. The Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten), who have lost seven of 10, dropped a 92-61 decision at Michigan State on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for noon ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 39-15, but the teams have split the last six meetings. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

Michigan vs. Penn State spread: Michigan -3.5

Michigan vs. Penn State over/under: 153.5 points

Michigan vs. Penn State money line: Michigan -197, Penn State +163

MICH: The Wolverines have hit the game total over in 22 of their last 34 games

PSU: The Nittany Lions have hit the team total over in 23 of their last 36 games

Why Penn State can cover

Guard Kanye Clary has been on a roll, scoring 20 or more points in each of the last four games. In a 90-63 win over Rider on Dec. 29, he scored 29 points and dished out three assists. In 14 starts this year, he is averaging 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals. He is connecting on 50.8% of his field goals, including 36.5% from 3-point range, and 84.9% from the free-throw line.

Also powering the Nittany Lions is guard Ace Baldwin Jr. He is in his first year with the program after spending his first three years at VCU. In 14 games, including 12 starts, Baldwin is averaging 12.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in 10 games, including a season-high 27 points in an 86-74 loss to VCU on Nov. 26.

Why Michigan can cover

Guard Dug McDaniel is having a breakout season, averaging nearly 10 more points per game than he did last year. In 14 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.4 minutes of action. He is among the team's leading free-throw shooters, connecting on 81% of his foul shots. He has had two 33-point games this season, including in a 106-101 double-overtime loss to Florida on Dec. 19. In that game, he also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

Forward Olivier Nkamhoua, a transfer from Tennessee, has also been a force for the Wolverines. He has posted four double-doubles, including 24 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Florida. He is coming off a 16-point and eight-rebound effort in the loss to Minnesota on Thursday. For the season, Nkamhoua is averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.2 minutes of play.

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan picks

