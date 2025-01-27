The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (14-5) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7) in a Big Ten contest on Monday evening. Both of these teams were handed a loss in their last game. On Friday, Iowa knocked off the Nittany Lions 76-75. The Nittany Lions have dropped five of their last six games. Meanwhile, No. 11 Purdue blew out the Wolverines 91-64.

Tipoff from the Crisler Center is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 160. Before making any Michigan vs. Penn State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Penn State vs. Michigan and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Penn State vs. Michigan:

Penn State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -8.5

Penn State vs. Michigan over/under: 160 points

Penn State vs. Michigan money line: Wolverines -353, Nittany Lions +280

Why Michigan can cover

Senior center Vladislav Goldin is a lengthy force in the frontcourt as a scorer and rebounder. Goldin is eighth in the nation in field-goal percentage (63.8%) with team-highs in points (16.3) and blocks (1.7). On Jan. 19 against Northwestern, he finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

Junior guard Tre Donaldson is an alert playmaker and shot-creator. He ranks first on the team in assists (4.1) with 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. The Florida native recorded five-plus assists in four of his last six games. On Jan. 16 versus Minnesota, Donaldson had 14 points and five dimes.

Why Penn State can cover

Senior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. is a strong facilitator with great athleticism. The Maryland native leads the team in points (14.3), assists (8), and steals (2.1). He's finished with at least 20 points in two of the past three games. On Jan. 20 against Rutgers, Baldwin Jr. finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Nick Kern Jr. is a high-motor downhill scorer. The Missouri native logs 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and shoots 60% from the field. In his last contest, Kern Jr. tallied 18 points and seven rebounds. He has six games with 15-plus points.

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan picks

