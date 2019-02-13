Michigan vs. Penn State score: Nittany Lions shock Wolverines, John Beilein ejected before halftime
Beilein caught two quick technical fouls at the conclusion of the first half
Penn State may be last place in the Big Ten, but it has one of the best wins in conference play this year after knocking off No. 6 Michigan 75-69 at home on Tuesday night.
Pat Chambers needed a signature win for 2019 in the worst way after a 1-11 start to conference play, and while this victory doesn't exactly pull the Nittany Lions out of the basement in the standings, it does provide some additional bounce for a team that has snapped a 10-game losing streak by winning of two of its last three.
Lamar Stevens led the way for Penn State with 23 points, carrying the much of the offensive responsibility against Michigan's stout defense and providing some game-changing defensive plays of his own with three blocks on the night.
Arguably the most impactful highlight, however, wasn't from anything that happened while the game clock was running. After reviewing, and ultimately ruling in favor of, Penn State's first half buzzer beater, the officials were treated a lengthy protest from Michigan coach John Beilein. After receiving one technical foul, Beilein initially was turning back to the locker room before continuing his tirade.
The extra comments from Beilein earned him a second technical foul, and all of the sudden Michigan found itself down on the road without its head coach.
Penn State led by as many as 10 late in the game before missed Nittany Lions free throws and a late charge from Michigan kept fans on the edge of their seats until the conclusion. Up next for Michigan is a home game against Maryland, who just knocked off Purdue, on Saturday.
