PFW @ No. 22 Michigan

The #22 Michigan Wolverines and the PFW Mastodons will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Crisler Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Michigan was 19-15 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 63-55. Meanwhile, PFW was on the positive side of .500 (21-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines ranked worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the squad accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Michigan, PFW was 24th best (top 7%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.7 on average.

Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.97

The Wolverines are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.