The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines help kick off the 2022 Legends Classic when they square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday. Michigan (2-0) is competing in the tournament for the third time overall and first since 2014, when it lost to Villanova in the final. Pittsburgh (1-1) is making its fourth appearance and seeking its third championship after winning in both 2008 and 2013. The Wolverines are 12-6 all-time against the Panthers and posted a 67-62 victory in their most recent meeting in 2012.

Tip-off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Pittsburgh and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Pittsburgh vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh spread: Wolverines -9.5

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 140.5 points

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh money line: Wolverines -440, Panthers +340

MICH: The Wolverines are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up win

PITT: The Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven overall contests

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh Picks: See picks here



Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are coming off an 88-83 victory against Eastern Michigan on Friday. Hunter Dickinson was a force in the win, going 13-of-17 from the field en route to a game-high 31 points. The junior center, who recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Michigan's season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, is among the top scorers in the nation with an average of 26.5 points.

Terrance Williams II registered his first career double-double in the win versus Eastern Michigan, scoring 18 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. The junior forward was just 4-for-10 from the floor but sank three of the Wolverines' five 3-pointers in the contest. Coach Juwan Howard is hoping it was the start of big things for Williams, who had just two points in the season opener and reached double figures only four times in 31 games last season.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers have received solid contributions from their newcomers thus far this campaign as they have accounted for 96 of the team's 136 points through the first two games. Blake Hinson, who is playing for the first time since 2019-20 with Ole Miss, leads Pittsburgh in scoring with an average of 16 points. The junior forward had only five points in Friday's 81-56 loss to West Virginia but hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points and grabbed 13 boards in a season-opening 80-58 victory against UT Martin.

After spending four seasons at Marquette, Greg Elliott also has gotten off to a good start with the Panthers. The senior guard recorded 11 points in his team debut and followed with a 12-point performance against the Mountaineers, drilling three 3-pointers in each contest. Also a senior guard, Jamarius Burton has scored in double figures in both games this campaign, his second at Pittsburgh after splitting three between Wichita State and Texas Tech.

How to make Michigan vs. Pittsburgh picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, suggesting the teams combine for a total of 137 points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Pittsburgh? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,200 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the last six-plus years, and find out.