Purdue @ Michigan

Current Records: Purdue 19-1; Michigan 11-8

The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Boilermakers winning the first 82-76 at home and Michigan taking the second 82-58.

Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, sneaking past 58-55. Center Zach Edey took over for Purdue, finishing with 24 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 16 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: on Sunday Michigan sidestepped the Minnesota Golden Gophers for a 60-56 victory. It was another big night for Michigan's center Hunter Dickinson, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.

Purdue is now 19-1 while the Wolverines sit at 11-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Purdue is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Boilermakers, Michigan enters the game with only 10.1 turnovers per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Michigan the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Michigan have won nine out of their last 14 games against Purdue.