Who's Playing
Purdue @ Michigan
Current Records: Purdue 19-1; Michigan 11-8
What to Know
The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Boilermakers winning the first 82-76 at home and Michigan taking the second 82-58.
Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, sneaking past 58-55. Center Zach Edey took over for Purdue, finishing with 24 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 16 rebounds.
Speaking of close games: on Sunday Michigan sidestepped the Minnesota Golden Gophers for a 60-56 victory. It was another big night for Michigan's center Hunter Dickinson, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards.
The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.
Purdue is now 19-1 while the Wolverines sit at 11-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Purdue is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Boilermakers, Michigan enters the game with only 10.1 turnovers per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Michigan the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Boilermakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Michigan have won nine out of their last 14 games against Purdue.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Michigan 82 vs. Purdue 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Purdue 82 vs. Michigan 76
- Jan 22, 2021 - Michigan 70 vs. Purdue 53
- Feb 22, 2020 - Michigan 71 vs. Purdue 63
- Jan 09, 2020 - Michigan 84 vs. Purdue 78
- Dec 01, 2018 - Michigan 76 vs. Purdue 57
- Mar 04, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Purdue 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Purdue 92 vs. Michigan 88
- Jan 09, 2018 - Purdue 70 vs. Michigan 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Michigan 74 vs. Purdue 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Michigan 82 vs. Purdue 70
- Mar 12, 2016 - Purdue 76 vs. Michigan 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Michigan 61 vs. Purdue 56
- Jan 07, 2016 - Purdue 87 vs. Michigan 70