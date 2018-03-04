Michigan vs. Purdue odds: Big Ten tournament championship game picks from model on 7-1 run

The Big Ten tournament championship tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday as Michigan takes on Purdue. Fifth-seed Michigan is a surprise finalist after knocking off Michigan State by 11 points in its semifinal, while Purdue swatted away a pesky Penn State squad in the second half to advance. You can catch the game on CBS.



The Boilermakers opened as 3.5-point favorites and now are laying three. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 135 but has risen to 137.5.



Before picking either side of the Big Ten tournament championship game, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a red-hot 7-1 streak on its recent college basketball picks.



Now, the computer has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Michigan vs. Purdue. We can tell you it's leaning toward the Under, but has locked in a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations.



The model knows the Wolverines' best chance to stay within the spread -- or win outright -- will require shutting down Purdue's perimeter game. That's no easy task considering the Boilermakers shoot 42 percent from three-point range. Purdue senior guard Dakota Mathias is 47 percent from beyond the arc.



Purdue can cover the spread by exploiting its speed advantage. The Boilermakers love to play uptempo, scoring 82 points a game. Sophomore guard Carsen Edwards is netting nearly 19 points per contest and is an excellent ball-handler and shooter.

Purdue also must slow down Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, who leads the team in points and rebounds. He can struggle in complex defenses and turn the ball over.



So what side of Michigan vs. Purdue do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to check out the strong against-the-spread pick from the computer model that's 7-1 against the spread in its last eight college basketball picks.